Not a Drill: Etsy Has Epic Sunglasses Under $50

While scrolling the web this week, we stumbled upon something major over at Etsy: pages and pages of epic eyewear, from sunglasses to opticals that are nothing short of game-changing. While we admit we love splurging on eyewear from time to time, there is something so refreshing and thrilling about finding your next favorite pair without having to worry about not making rent next month—right?
VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts
Etsy has a slew of winners under $50, with most coming in around $30, that we're sure you'll be coveting. Scroll through below to begin shopping for your new favorite sunglasses.
-
1. Mod Cat Eye Sunglasses
A classic frame that you'll wear forever.
Etsy | $25
-
2. Vintage Copper Colored LENS Sunglasses
These '90s-inspired frames look great with a white tee and pair of jeans.
Etsy | $12
-
3. Vintage Kurt Cobain-Inspired FRAMES
Take a trip back to the '90s with these statement-making frames.
Etsy | $26
-
4. Chic Gradient Tinted Sunglasses
These add just a slight pop of color, subtle for those days when you're looking for a more subdued look.
Etsy | $20
-
5. Vintage Bold Cat-Eye Sunglasses
These exaggerated cat-eye frames will add a touch of sexy to any outfit.
Etsy | $25
-
6. Yellow Lens Sunglasses with Built-in Brow Bar
Perfect for a trip to the gym or brunch.
Etsy | $20
-
7. Vintage Frameless Sunglasses
Channel '90s cool and pair these with a slip dress and a leather jacket.
Etsy | $25
-
8. Mod Tortoise Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Perfect from season to season, these feminine frames will look great with a sundress and sandals for spring/summer and a chunky knit and parka come fall/winter.
Etsy | $25
-
9. Sporty Shield Sunglasses
If you're feeling brave and want to try a bolder look, turn to these '80s Terminator-inspired sunglasses.
Etsy | $25
-
10. Elegant Vintage Cat-Eye Sunglasses
These are ultra-feminine and look great when paired with basics, like your favorite cashmere sweater, trousers, and chelsea boots.
Etsy | $28
-
11. Narrow Hexigon Framed Sunglasses
These are perfect for those days when you want to have that extra boost of cool.
Etsy | $25
-
12. Oval-framed Shield Goggles
Made with antique metal and embossed temples, you will never look ordinary wearing these.
Etsy | $35
-
13. Amber Lensed Sunglasses
Take a virtual journey back in time to the '70s with these vintage frames that will look great from the beach to the city and back again.
Etsy | $29