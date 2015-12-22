6 Figure-Flattering A-Line Dresses to Wear this Holiday Season

There's perhaps no silhouette as universally flattering as an A-line dress. The style is fitted at the top and flares out at the waist, creating a shape that hides your hips and thighs. Plus, because the cut is so polished it can be worn for both day and night. Need more convincing? Ahead, six styles that will have you saying yes to an A-line dress.
-
1. J. Crew
The fluid fabric of this dress will skim your body perfectly.
$140 (originally $200); jcrew.com
-
2. Alice + Olivia
This cinched-in jacquard mini will show off your waist.
$333 (originally $475); net-a-porter.com
-
3. H&M
This style is complete with a decorative bow at the waist.
$35; hm.com
-
4. Zara
The flared sleeves on this collared style complement the A-line silhouette.
$70; zara.com
-
5. BCBG
Perfect for cocktail hour, this dress has an open-back cutout.
$298; bcbg.com
-
6. Rebecca Taylor
The leather trim and zipper detailing make this dress party ready.
$425; rebeccataylor.com