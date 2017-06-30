3 Outfits to Wear to Your Next Tennis Match

AP Photo
June 30, 2017 @ 3:00 PM
by: Jenna Pizzuta

Ace, Ace, Baby!

With the US Open approaching, there’s no better time than now to brush up on your tennis skills. Hit the court looking like a pro with these three outfits. We’re loving a '70s vibe—and no one did it better than Farrah Fawcett. Rock her look by pairing a polo with racing-stripe shorts. If you’re looking for a more modern aesthetic—try a simple tank and a crisp pleated skort.

Shop our favorite tennis outfits to ace your next match!

