3 Outfits to Wear to Your Next Tennis Match

Ace, Ace, Baby!
With the US Open approaching, there’s no better time than now to brush up on your tennis skills. Hit the court looking like a pro with these three outfits. We’re loving a '70s vibe—and no one did it better than Farrah Fawcett. Rock her look by pairing a polo with racing-stripe shorts. If you’re looking for a more modern aesthetic—try a simple tank and a crisp pleated skort.
Shop our favorite tennis outfits to ace your next match!
1. POLO + SHORTS
Shop the look: Lacoste polo, $87 (originally $125); lacoste.com. Adidas shorts, $35; footlocker.com. Tory Sport tennis tote, $395; torysport.com. Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang sneakers, $230; barneys.com. Prince tennis racquet, $225; tennis-warehouse.com.
2. TENNIS DRESS
Shop the look: New Balance x J.Crew tennis dress, $75 (originally $100); jcrew.com. Target cotton visor, $14; target.com. Cinda B tennis backpack, $149; pinksandgreens.com. Nike sneakers, $150; nike.com. Wilson tennis racquet, $179 (originally $229); tennisexpress.com.
3. TANK + SKORT
Shop the look: Nike tank, $35; dickssportinggoods.com. Sweaty Betty skort, $130; sweatybetty.com. Pinks and Greens wrist sweatbands, $6; pinksandgreens.com. Puma sneakers, $120; puma.com. Head tennis racquet, $200; midwestsports.com.