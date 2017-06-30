3 Outfits to Wear to Your Next Tennis Match

Ace, Ace, Baby!

With the US Open approaching, there’s no better time than now to brush up on your tennis skills. Hit the court looking like a pro with these three outfits. We’re loving a '70s vibe—and no one did it better than Farrah Fawcett. Rock her look by pairing a polo with racing-stripe shorts. If you’re looking for a more modern aesthetic—try a simple tank and a crisp pleated skort.

Shop our favorite tennis outfits to ace your next match!