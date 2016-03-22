50 Wardrobe Must-Haves You'll Really, Really Want for Spring

Despite the fact that this year's fall looks just stomped down the Fashion Month runways, fear not, spring is going to happen. We didn't just skip right over the season, even if the Fashion Calendar makes it seem like we did. With sunlight shining past 4:00 p.m. and the highs finally hitting the 60-degree mark (sometimes), spring is finally starting to break through. And that's basically the seasonal Bat Signal compelling us to partake in some retail therapy ASAP.
So rewind your fashion memories back to the spring runways and peruse this guide to the 50 warm-weather wardrobe essentials you need right now. Think: flirty printed dresses, street-style-ready denim, to-die-for shoes of varying heel heights, and all the bags, plus fall runway trends you can get a jump a season ahead (yup, scroll down for the choker). Check it out.
-
1. A Pretty Pastel Raincoat
Stutterheim, $295; stutterheim.com
-
2. A Non-Buttoned-Up, Button-Down Shirt
Cos, $89; cosstores.com
-
3. A Contrast-Wash Boyfriend Jean Jacket
Topshop, $85; topshop.com
-
4. Pristine White Sneakers
Carven, $370; farfetch.com
-
5. A Neutral Top-Handle Bag
Botkier, $228; botkier.com
-
6. A Choupette (Cats!)-Themed Hoodie
Karl Lagerfeld, $235; stylebop.com
-
7. A Fringe-y Saddle Bag
Rebecca Minkoff, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com
-
8. Glitter Sandals You Can Dance In
Marni, $720; nordstrom.com
-
9. Kick-Flare Jeans With Distressed Hems
Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $395; net-a-porter.com
-
10. A Statement-Making Single Earring
Hirotaka, $325; barneys.com
-
11. A Floral Dress That Makes Us Miss Downton Abbey Even More
Zara, $100; zara.com
-
12. A Striped T-Shirt
Zara, $10; zara.com
-
13. Transition Sandals to Wear With or Without Socks
Alexander Wang, $595; shopbop.com
-
14. A Printed (But Still Neutral) Backpack
Want Les Essentiels, $895; wantlesessentiels.com
-
15. Tailored, but Slouchy Straight-Leg Trousers
Mango, $80; mango.com
-
16. A Sleepy-Chic Matching Pajama Set
Bodas top, $100; net-a-porter.com. Bodas shorts, $65; net-a-porter.com.
-
17. A Pastel Blazer
Mango, $100; mango.com
-
18. Minimalist flat mules
& Other Stories, $135; stories.com
-
19. '70s-Inspired High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Michael Michael Kors, $140; net-a-porter.com
-
20. A Pretty (Edgy) Pearl Ring
& Other Stories, $25; stories.com
-
21. A Color-Block Bomber Jacket
Mango, $150; mango.com
-
22. Runway-Ready Statement Earrings
BaubleBar, $38; baublebar.com
-
23. Patch-Covered Boyfriend Jeans
Zara, $60; zara.com
-
24. Colorful Cat-Eye Shades
Barton Perreira, $395; barneys.com
-
25. An Edged-Up Gingham Dress
Sea, $437; otteny.com
-
26. A Soft, Silky Scarf
Jack Wills, $65; jackwills.com
-
27. A Denim-Inspired Patchwork Leather Clutch
August, $228; augustca.com
-
28. A Spring Sweater With On-Trend-For-Fall Trumpet Sleeves
Zara, $40; zara.com
-
29. A matching tote-and-socks set, because why not?
Richer Poorer x Baggu, $64; richer-poorer.com
-
30. A Crisp Belted Shirt Dress
Cos, $115; cosstores.com
-
31. Bold Culottes
Zara, $30; zara.com
-
32. A Waterproof Coat That's a Moto Jacket and a Trench
The Arrivals, $385; thearrivals.com
-
33. Distressed-Enough Overalls
Zara, $70; zara.com
-
34. Tough-Girl Rain Boots You'll Want To Wear on Sunny Days, Too
Rag & Bone, 225; mytheresa.com
-
35. The Coolest Moto Jacket
Veda, $995; thisisveda.com
-
36. A Demure Pussy Bow Blouse
H&M, $30; hm.com
-
37. A Boxy Crewneck T to Layer or Wear On Its Own
Uniqlo, $15; uniqlo.com
-
38. Spring-Hued Headphones To Brighten Up Any Outfit
Urbanears, $49; urbanears.com
-
39. A Chic Off-the-Shoulder Top to Channel Your Inner French Girl
Topshop, $52; topshop.com
-
40. A button-front denim mini in a lighter wash
-
41. A Pleated Skirt that Shimmers
H&M, $50; hm.com
-
42. A Slip Dress That Kate Moss Would Wear Right Now
-
43. A Delicate Lariat Necklace You've Been Wishing For (Har Har)
Madewell, $32; shopbop.com
-
44. The Chicest Alternative to a Formal Gown or LBD—a Jumpsuit
Otte, $395; otteny.com
-
45. A Chunky Resin Bangle
Kule, $48; kule.com
-
46. The Perfect Boyfriend Denim Shirt
American Eagle Outfitters, $45; ae.com
-
47. A Spring-to-Summer Hat
Goorin Bros., $55; goorin.com
-
48. A Choker That's Not the Least Bit '90s
Steve Madden, $32; amazon.com
-
49. A Striped Long-Sleeve T-Shirt For Those In-Between Days
Uniqlo, $20; uniqlo.com
-
50. An Umbrella That Doubles as a Fashion Accessory
Kate Spade New York, $38; saksfifthavenue.com