50 Wardrobe Must-Haves You'll Really, Really Want for Spring

Despite the fact that this year's fall looks just stomped down the Fashion Month runways, fear not, spring is going to happen. We didn't just skip right over the season, even if the Fashion Calendar makes it seem like we did. With sunlight shining past 4:00 p.m. and the highs finally hitting the 60-degree mark (sometimes), spring is finally starting to break through. And that's basically the seasonal Bat Signal compelling us to partake in some retail therapy ASAP.

So rewind your fashion memories back to the spring runways and peruse this guide to the 50 warm-weather wardrobe essentials you need right now. Think: flirty printed dresses, street-style-ready denim, to-die-for shoes of varying heel heights, and all the bags, plus fall runway trends you can get a jump a season ahead (yup, scroll down for the choker). Check it out.

