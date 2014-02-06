Our (Stylish) Ode to One Fantastic Fox

Our (Stylish) Ode to One Fantastic Fox
Courtesy Photo (3)
February 6, 2014 @ 6:58 AM
BY: Andrea Cheng

We've always held a curious fascination for foxes, but it wasn't until Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox (narrated by George Clooney—swoon!) that we really started taking note of the cunning creature. And with the 2013 hit Ylvis' "What Does the Fox Say?" (a song that rose so fast in popularity it became a children's book), it's clear that the animal isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

So, in honor of the fox (and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman's 40th birthday), we scouted 15 clever pieces, from home goods to fashion, that all spotlight our favorite four-legged critter.

MORE:
Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Horse
• Proenza Schouler Exhibit to Open During Paris Fashion Week
• Fashion Week Alert: Coach Plans to Join In on the Action

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top