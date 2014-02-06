Our (Stylish) Ode to One Fantastic Fox

We've always held a curious fascination for foxes, but it wasn't until Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox (narrated by George Clooney—swoon!) that we really started taking note of the cunning creature. And with the 2013 hit Ylvis' "What Does the Fox Say?" (a song that rose so fast in popularity it became a children's book), it's clear that the animal isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
So, in honor of the fox (and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman's 40th birthday), we scouted 15 clever pieces, from home goods to fashion, that all spotlight our favorite four-legged critter.
MORE:
• Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Horse
• Proenza Schouler Exhibit to Open During Paris Fashion Week
• Fashion Week Alert: Coach Plans to Join In on the Action
-
1. Imm Living Crowned Container$76; purehome.com
See full post here.
-
2. French Connection Sweater$90; frenchconnection.com
See full post here.
-
3. "What Does the Fox Say?" by Ylvis$11; amazon.com
See full post here.
-
4. Anthropologie Rug$498-$1,998; anthropologie.com
See full post here.
-
5. Asos Men's Sweater$38; asos.com
See full post here.
-
6. BCBG Max Azria Clutch$83; bcbg.com
See full post here.
-
7. John Derian Tray$88; johnderian.com
See full post here.
-
8. Accessorize Scarf$20; accessorize.com
See full post here.
-
9. Coral & Tusk Cocktail Napkins$72 for 4; coralandtusk.myshopify.com
See full post here.
-
10. Maison Kitsune Sweater$320; gravitypope.com
See full post here.
-
11. Foxy Originals Earrings$28; maxandchloe.com
See full post here.
-
12. Forever 21 Sweater$20; forever21.com
See full post here.
-
13. Emilie Thomas Ring$252; boticca.com
See full post here.
-
14. Landon Sheely Art Print$19; society6.com
See full post here.
-
15. Jonathan Adler Glass Menagerie$78; jonathanadler.com
See full post here.