Our (Stylish) Ode to One Fantastic Fox

We've always held a curious fascination for foxes, but it wasn't until Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox (narrated by George Clooney—swoon!) that we really started taking note of the cunning creature. And with the 2013 hit Ylvis' "What Does the Fox Say?" (a song that rose so fast in popularity it became a children's book), it's clear that the animal isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

So, in honor of the fox (and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman's 40th birthday), we scouted 15 clever pieces, from home goods to fashion, that all spotlight our favorite four-legged critter.

