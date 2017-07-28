Why You Should Own Combat Boots (And Which Ones To Buy)

Combat boots are a must-have for every wardrobe—it’s just that simple. You might think you can't pull them off, or argue that they're "too edgy." But, I'm here to tell you that combat boots are for every type of gal.

If you tend to wear more dresses, team combat boots up with your floaty frocks for an instant sense of edge. Or, pair them with distressed denim to give off androgynous vibes. Embrace your inner '90s child and shop the 10 stylish pairs below!