Where to Buy the Exact White Boots Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? This season, white boots are all the rage and have proved to be the new staple in footwear.
Regardless of the style you set your eyes on—from leather, suede, or velvet to pointy or square-toed to stiletto or block-heel—you can wear this trend to perfection and look chic every time. While your endless collection of classic black boots isn’t going anywhere, white versions are sure to make you standout.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers
Need more convincing? Scroll down to get major style inspiration and buy the exact boots A-listers are wearing below.
1. Katy Perry
Dear Frances | $550
2. Gigi Hadid
Stuart Weitzman | $575
3. Karlie Kloss
Diane von Furstenberg | $348
4. Kendall Jenner
Kurt Geiger | $215
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Balenciaga | $1,015
6. Olivia Culpo
Alexandre Birman | $775
7. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham | $980
8. Larsen Thompson
Alchimia Di Ballin
Alchimia Di Ballin | $895
9. Bella Hadid
Stuart Weitzman | $598
10. Rihanna
Vetements | $1,520
11. Kendall Jenner
The Row | $7,500