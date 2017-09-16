Where to Buy the Exact White Boots Your Favorite Celebs Are Wearing

Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day? This season, white boots are all the rage and have proved to be the new staple in footwear.

Regardless of the style you set your eyes on—from leather, suede, or velvet to pointy or square-toed to stiletto or block-heel—you can wear this trend to perfection and look chic every time. While your endless collection of classic black boots isn’t going anywhere, white versions are sure to make you standout.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Need more convincing? Scroll down to get major style inspiration and buy the exact boots A-listers are wearing below.