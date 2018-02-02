Disco-Inspired Shoes To Buy Now

Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Gloria Gaynor ... the stars of the disco years were as glamorous as they were vocally talented. Each performance, they were decked out head to toe in the sparkliest, sexiest, most out-there looks. That included elaborate hair accessories, PVC bags, and of course, wild and fabulous shoes. Here, our favorite disco-inspired shoes to shop now.
1. Strappy Heeled Sandals
French Connection | $72 (Originally $128)
2. Metallic Wave Pumps
Proenza Schouler | $660
3. Metallic Embellished Sandals
Sophia Webster | $495
4. Sparkly Mules
Charlotte Olympia | $575
5. Embellished High–Heel Sandals
Caparros | $43 (Originally $85)
6. Studded Velvet Sandals
Alaia | $1,260
7. Crystal-Embellished Satin Platform Sandals
Miu Miu | $950
8. Sequin Ankle Strap Pumps
Kate Spade | $250
9. Velvet Fringe Sandals
MR by Man Repeller | $485
10. Mirrored Mules
Attico | $655
11. Metallic Platforms
Robert Clergerie | $620
12. PVC Crystal Embellished Slingbacks
Tom Ford | $1,250
13. Black Patent Pumps
Saint Laurent | $995
14. Embellished Flats
Giuseppe Zanotti | $263 (Originally $525)
15. Metallic Block Heels
Zara | $100
16. Metallic T–Strap Pumps
Gucci | $1,150
17. Patent Slides
Helmut Lang | $565