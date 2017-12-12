These Cozy Slippers Are Selling Like Crazy for the Holidays

It's official: Ugg slippers have solidified their spot as the most highly sought-after holiday gift. First, Google confirmed that just about everyone was using the search-engine site to find the perfect pair of Uggs to buy for the holidays. So we quickly rounded up the retailers offering the best deals on Ugg boots. But our friends at Zappos revealed that people are actually on the prowl for the supremely cozy slippers. Right now, they are selling like there's literally no tomorrow on the retailer's website.

We're not surprised. Is there really a better way to keep your feet warm while you're spending extra time with the fam? Yes, there are some pretty socks out there, but they don't compare to unwrapping a pair of plush, celebrity-approved Uggs. The best part about the coveted slippers: You can grab a pair for men, women, and kids. That's if you're lucky enough to score a pair before they sell out below.

