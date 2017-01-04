10 Chic Office-Friendly Shoes That Are On Sale Right Now

You know what they say: You should be dressing for the position you want—and that means having some girlboss-worthy shoes (yes, plural) in your work wardrobe.

We already know you're the whole package—whip-smart, responsible, and stylish—but to make sure your employer knows, we compiled a roundup of unforgettable styles that not only reflect your personal style, but telegraph that you're here to work. From Gucci look-alike loafers to patterned pumps, shop these 10 office-friendly shoes. And the best part? They're all on sale.