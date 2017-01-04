10 Chic Office-Friendly Shoes That Are On Sale Right Now

You know what they say: You should be dressing for the position you want—and that means having some girlboss-worthy shoes (yes, plural) in your work wardrobe.
We already know you're the whole package—whip-smart, responsible, and stylish—but to make sure your employer knows, we compiled a roundup of unforgettable styles that not only reflect your personal style, but telegraph that you're here to work. From Gucci look-alike loafers to patterned pumps, shop these 10 office-friendly shoes. And the best part? They're all on sale.
-
1. Slingback Shoes
Available at topshop.com | $45 (originally $92)
-
2. Printed Pumps
-
3. Fringe Loafers
Available at topshop.com | $60 (originally $120)
-
4. Embroidered Platform Heels
-
5. Peep-Toe Mules
Available at topshop.com | $55 (originally $110)
-
6. Heel Sandals
Available at topshop.com | $55 (originally $115)
-
7. Heel Sandals
Available at topshop.com | $140 (originally $280)
-
8. Textured Slippers By Unique
Available at topshop.com | $160 (originally $320)
-
9. Pointed Elastic Shoes
-
10. Monk Shoe