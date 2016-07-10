The 8 Hottest Sandal Trends of the Season

As far as sandals are concerned, this summer might have the most diverse (and even divisive) array of trends we’ve ever seen. One one hand, you have shower slides and sporty looks holding it down for the tomboys and athleisure-lovers, while lace-up styles and block heels feel much more feminine and dressy. If you ask us though, there’s no reason we can't dip our toes in both pools, so to speak.
After all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who could live all summer in just one pair of sandals. The pair you wear to the beach might not be right for brunch, and the ones you keep spiffed up for work aren’t always right for a picnic in the park. Not to mention, as modern and multi-dimensional people, the way we want to appear to the world can shift from day to day, allowing us to play an adult version of dress up.
For whoever you want to be this summer and whatever adventures you might have on your calendar, we’ve rounded up the best, coolest, freshest, and most exciting sandal trends of the season, and selected our favorite pairs.
1. Sandal Style: Statement Slides
Robert Clergerie available at zappos.com | $396 (originally $495)
2. Sandal Style: Statement Slides
Brother Vellies available at modaoperandi.com | $285
4. Sandal Style: Statement Slides
Proenza Schouler available at farfetch.com | $477 (originally $795)
6. Sandal Style: Wooden Sole
Marc Jacobs available at ssense.com | $295
7. Sandal Style: Wooden Sole
Prada available at barneys.com | $690
9. Sandal Style: Wooden Sole
Rachel Comey available at shopbop.com | $426
10. Sandal Style: Wooden Sole
Proenza Schouler available at matchesfashion.com | $377
11. Sandal Style: Shower Slides
McQ Alexander McQueen available at ssense.com | $225
14. Sandal Style: Shower Slides
Salvatore Ferragamo available at shopbop.com | $195
15. Sandal Style: Shower Slides
Givenchy available at luisaviaroma.com | $295
16. Sandal Style: Sporty
Stella McCartney available at mytheresa.com | $590
17. Sandal Style: Sporty
Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com | $590
18. Sandal Style: Sporty
Moncler available at farfetch.com | $530
20. Sandal Style: Sporty
Kurt Geiger available at kurtgeiger.com | $90
21. Sandal Style: Grecian
22. Sandal Style: Grecian
Ancient Greek Sandals available at ancient-greek-sandals.com | $220
23. Sandal Style: Grecian
Sol Sana available at shopbop.com | $90
24. Sandal Style: Grecian
Marni available at brownsfashion.com | $460
25. Sandal Style: Grecian
Joie available at zappos.com | $155
26. Sandal Style: Leather Lace-Ups
K Jacques available at net-a-porter.com | $265
27. Sandal Style: Leather Lace-Ups
Michael Kors available at shopbop.com | $375
28. Sandal Style: Leather Lace-Ups
Lucky Brand available at zappos.com | $49
30. Sandal Style: Leather Lace-Ups
31. Sandal Style: Block Heel
Gianvito Rossi available at net-a-porter.com | $645
32. Sandal Style: Block Heel
ATP Atelier available at stevenalan.com | $325
33. Sandal Style: Block Heel
Saint Laurent available at barneys.com | $895
35. Sandal Style: Block Heel
Tory Burch available at bloomingdales.com | $295
36. Sandal Style: Espadrilles
Chloe available at net-a-porter.com | $655
38. Sandal Style: Espadrilles
Castaner available at net-a-porter.com | $245
39. Sandal Style: Espadrilles
Stuart Weitzman available at bloomingdales.com | $598
40. Sandal Style: Espadrilles
Dolce & Gabbana available at net-a-porter.com | $1,445