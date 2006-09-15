HEALTH CONSIDERATIONS

"High heels typically have an exaggerated arch, so women with high arches can generally tolerate them better from a comfort perspective," says Dr. Darren J. Stefanyshyn, an associate professor on the faculty of kinesiology at the University of Calgary. But Dr. D. Casey Kerrigan, the chair of the University of Virginia’s Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, argues that even if your foot feels OK in heels, the shoes are never good for you. "Research has shown that high heels cause abnormal forces at the knee that predispose you to knee arthritis," says Kerrigan. "The women who can and do wear them over a long period of time may still be getting problems that they can’t feel on a day-to-day basis." What's more, the pressure on your foot from a high heel can cause bunions, says Jay Morgan, senior director for research and development at Schering-Plough, which manufacturers Dr. Scholl’s products. Lastly, if you have any sort of vascular disease or diabetes, it’s probably better to avoid heels altogether, say experts, who explain that compromised blood flow to the foot can be worsened by the tightness of heels.