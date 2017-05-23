15 Summer Shoes That Cover Your Toes

Of course, a sundress and a pair of sandals make the perfect style combination in the summer. But sometimes, a girl just wants to keep her toes covered. Not only because ghosting our pedicurist all winter is a tradition (sorry, not sorry), but because of all of the germs your toes can pickup while walking around all day. Plus scrubbing asphalt-colored stains off of the bottom of your toes is never fun.
The next time you're in the mood to avoid stepping into cooties or exposing your toes to all of the elements, try slipping your feet into a shoe with a bit more covering. The extra barrier between your toes and the ground can make a major difference. And no, you don't have to sacrafice style to find a cute summer shoe with more coverage. There are chic espadrilles, flats, and loafers that will do the trick.
VIDEO: How to Get Super Soft Feet
Below you'll find 15 styles that InStyle editors love.
-
1. The Rockstud Leather Point-Toe Flats
Valentino | $845
-
2. Civil Pearly Heeled Beaded Tassel Loafer
Jeffrey Campbell | $160
-
3. Fringed Canvas and Leather Espadrilles
See by Chloe | $175
-
4. Aga Suede Point-Toe Flats
Rupert Sanderson | $475
-
5. Capri Metallic Elaphe Slippers
The Row | $1,090
-
6. Begany Ankle Strap Flat
Nine West | $50 (Originally $69)
-
7. Marmont Fringed Suede Slingback Flats
Gucci | $695
-
8. Leather-Trimmed Satin Platform Espadrilles
Miu Miu | $670
-
9. Toerless Muse Buckled Leather Point-Toe Flats
Christian Louboutin | $845
-
10. Mika Crystal-Embellished Leather Loafers
Acne Studios | $900
-
11. Emily Loafer
Halogen | $66 (Originally $110)
-
12. Meteor Flats
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker | $255
-
13. Embellished Flat Mules
Dorateymur | $485
-
14. Blossom Espadrille
Tory Burch | $151 (Originally $225)
-
15. Girl Talk Flats
Aerosoles | $79