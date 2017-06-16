You Won't be Embarrassed to Wear These Comfortable Flip-Flops

The third Friday in June marks National Flip-Flop Day. The summer holiday was actually created by Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Each year on the special day, customers wearing flip-flops are treated to free smoothies. But we can't ignore the fact that the comfortable shoes have been the center of a major fashion debate: Are they a do or a don't?

They're definitely one of the most convenient shoe options—just slide your feet in and go. And the rubbery slides are perfect for chilling by the pool or hopping into a public shower. But it can be hard to find flip-flops that are stylish. That's why we've gathered some of our favorite options below. The lineup includes sleek, leather designs that you won't be embarrassed to throw on before leaving the office. And there's also a couple of styles that you won't mind getting wet.

Keep scrolling to find 11 flats to help you celebrate National Flip-Flop Day in style.