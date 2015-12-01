6 Affordable Shoe Brands That Look Super Expensive

The desire to step up your shoe game each season is part of every fashion girl's agenda, but a serious habit can get expensive. If you're looking for a new pair of kicks on the reg, it's best to know the brands that design trendy styles at affordable price points. Ahead, 6 stores to shop for chic booties, sneakers, and heels that will boost your sartorial skills without breaking the bank.
2. Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith creates innovative designs with a modern edge. Lace-up detailing, flannel finishes, and lucite heels make these styles stand out.
Shop: 1. Speed lace booties, $83; charleskeith.com. 2. Lucite ankle strap heels, $76; charleskeith.com. 3. Duo-tone ankle booties, $99; charleskeith.com.
4. Topshop
The British-based retailer masters the art of too-cool kicks. From fringed party girl heels to fancy sneakers, Topshop gets an A+ in all categories.
Shop: 1. Geri fringed court shoe, $85; topshop.com. 2. Gloss Ghillie court shoes, $40; topshop.com. 3. Carol velvet glitter trainers, $40; topshop.com.
