These Throwback Shoes Are the New Go-To Flats of 2017

Get excited, Spice Girls fans. The gang's go-to shoes are back with of-the-moment updates, like lace-up ribbons, exposed silver hardware, and clean graphic motifs. The style forecast for 2017 is looking at chunky flatform sandals to replace your go-to flats—and it has everything from sweet lady-like neutrals to edgy rubber soles with teeth. Dress up with feminine dresses or pair down with off-duty denim.

Runway looks (from left): Proenza Schouler, Erdem, Salvatore Ferragamo