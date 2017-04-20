Stuart Weitzman's Bridal Shoe Collection Is What Wedding Dreams Are Made Of

Spring is here which means that wedding season will soon be in full swing, as well! Stuart Weitzman has always been our go to for boots to survive the winter but their solutions for getting dolled up are just as life saving. And what day is more dire than the wedding day! Below, our favorites selected from the new Spring collection.
VIDEO: Coinage: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget
-
1. The Nudistsong Sandal
Stuart Weitzman | $2,200
-
2. The Nearlynude Sandal
-
3. The Nudist Sandal
-
4. The Tweety Sandal
-
5. The Nunakedstraight Sandal
-
6. The Peekabow Pump
Stuart Weitzman | $425
-
7. The Morepearls Sandal
Stuart Weitzman | $455