7 Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have to Try

With spring right around the corner, it’s hard not to think about sandals, especially when what all you’ve been wearing for the past three months are winter boots. Only problem is this in-between season can still get a bit chilly, so skin-baring sandals? We’re shivering at the thought. But then, aha! We mustn’t forget about socks!
Listen, decorative socks exist for a reason, and that reason is to be shown off. If you’re not wearing them indoors or paired with winter boots, you can very well wear them with a striking pair of sandals. Think more street style star at fashion week and less dad on vacation. If you’re in the market for some inspiration, scroll through for 7 ultra-chic socks and sandals pairings.
1. TRACK SOLES + TRACK SOCKS
Up the ante on athleisure with this sporty duo.
Shop the combo: Zara sandals, $119; zara.com. Topshop socks, $2 (originally $6); topshop.com.
2. FLORAL HEELS + FISHNET SOCKS
They say opposites attract, so why not try pairing edgy fishnets with elegant heels?
Shop the combo: Fendi sandals, $900; matchesfashion.com. Asos socks, $5; asos.com.
3. BUBBLEGUM PINK SANDALS + BABY BLUE SOCKS
If Cher Horowitz were a socks and sandals pairing.
Shop the combo: Gucci sandals, $795; matchesfashion.com. & Other Stories socks, $12; stories.com.
4. VELVET SANDALS + PLUSH SOCKS
Give texture-mixing a try and style velvet platforms with these cotton-wool and glitter socks.
Shop the look: Miu Miu sandals, $750; net-a-porter.com. Missoni socks, $21 (originally $42); farfetch.com.
5. GALAXY PLATFORMS + GLITTER SOCKS
For all the galactic gals out there.
Shop the combo: Zara sandals, $139; zara.com. Topshop socks, $6; topshop.com.
6. RAINBOW SANDALS + NEUTRAL SOCKS
Spice up basic socks with a pair of standout heels.
Shop the combo: Alexandre Birman sandals, $625; net-a-porter.com. & Other Stories socks, $12; stories.com.
7. GLITTER SANDALS + COLOR-BLOCK SOCKS
Go full-on maximalist with this statement pairing.
Shop the combo: Topshop sandals, $45 (originally $90); topshop.com. Anthropologie socks, $24; anthropologie.com.