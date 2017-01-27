7 Chic Sock-and-Sandal Pairings You Have to Try

With spring right around the corner, it’s hard not to think about sandals, especially when what all you’ve been wearing for the past three months are winter boots. Only problem is this in-between season can still get a bit chilly, so skin-baring sandals? We’re shivering at the thought. But then, aha! We mustn’t forget about socks!

Listen, decorative socks exist for a reason, and that reason is to be shown off. If you’re not wearing them indoors or paired with winter boots, you can very well wear them with a striking pair of sandals. Think more street style star at fashion week and less dad on vacation. If you’re in the market for some inspiration, scroll through for 7 ultra-chic socks and sandals pairings.

