The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes

In the original Cinderella, the evil stepsisters try so desperately to shove their feet into glass slippers that don't fit them that they're toes begin to bleed. Gross. But also sort of relatable for those of us whose feet are always a little too wide to fit into "standard" size shoes.
And when Spring and Summer come, it can be a real bummer. Seeing your friends prancing around in chic sandals that fit easily can throw anyone into a jealous rage. But take a deep breath. Before you make your friend clean up your house and miss the party (get it? Cinderella?) trust in InStyle: we've found the chicest wide width shoes for Spring, all shoppable here.
1. Metallic Sandals by Salvatore FerragamoFerragamo is known for having some of the most comfortable shoes around, and these silver block heels are perfect for a Spring wedding.
from $550
2. Printed Slides by J. ReneeWe love the silk scarf look of these sandals, which are the perfect complement to any date night look.
$80
3. White Booties by NaturalizerYes, even if you are taking your shoes in an extended size, you, too, can participate in trends, like the white boot.
$130
4. Camel Peep-Toe Ankle Boots by Bella VitaInvest in a peep toe suede boot which will take you flawlessly from winter (with socks) to spring (with a red pedicure).
$80
5. Colorful Sneakers by New BalanceUgly sneaker trend? Not here. These colored sneakers are such a style statement you practically don't have to worry about the other components of your outfit.
$50 (originally $80)
6. Luxe Slip-Ons by Karl Lagerfeld ParisFor the girl on go, a slip-on is a necessity. And one with a rose gold toe? Extra points.
$120
7. Bold Mules by Stuart WeitzmanThese mules are so comfortable you'll barely realize you're in heels.
$355
8. Studded Simple Sandals by ASOSJust because your feet are wide does not mean there aren't great sandal options out there. Case in point: these studded beauties by ASOS.
$23
9. Modern Pumps by Long Tall SallyFew things are as useful as a simple nude pump.
$135
10. Preppy Espadrilles by Simply BeEmbrace the shoe of the season in a size that fits.
$58
11. Scarlett Slingbacks by Franco SartoRed. Suede. Shoes. Need we say more?
$99