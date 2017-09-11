The Stand Out Shoes from New York Fashion Week

Victor VIRGILE/Getty
September 10, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Silk frayed magenta stilettos, chic shower shoes, and sparkly pumps (so bright even Dorothy would be jealous!) were just some of the styles that stood out on the runways of New York Fashion Week. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up the most memorable. 

