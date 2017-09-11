The Stand Out Shoes from New York Fashion Week

September 10, 2017 @ 8:00 PM
Silk frayed magenta stilettos, chic shower shoes, and sparkly pumps (so bright even Dorothy would be jealous!) were just some of the styles that stood out on the runways of New York Fashion Week. Here, InStyle's accessories team rounds up the most memorable.
1. Calvin Klein
2. Jason Wu
3. Simon Miller
4. Alexander Wang
5. Ulla Johnson
6. Kate Spade
7. Creatures of Comfort
8. Victoria Beckham
9. Jill Stuart
10. Creatures of the Wind
11. Tom Ford
12. Monse
13. Monse
14. Tibi
15. Tibi
16. Sies Marjan
17. DVF
18. Zimmerman
19. 3.1 Phillip Lim
20. 3.1 Phillip Lim
21. Derek Lam
22. Derek Lam
23. Carolina Herrera
24. Coach
25. Coach