See Spring's New Take on the Sexy Lace-Up Shoe Trend

Lace-up heels—ones that criss-cross and wrap around the ankle (and sometimes lace up as high as the knee—or in Rihanna's case, as high as the thigh)—is the sexy shoe trend that shows no sign of slowing down. Last season's included a buffet of lace-ups in every kind of iteration, from tall neutral gladiators to black pumps treated to skinny stiletto heels, cut-out graphic accents, and metal eyelets.
For spring, the latest take on the style reads more charming than anything else, with quirky-cute stacked heels, rounded toes, and colors that range from fiercely bold to sugary sweet. But that's not to say there isn't an element of sexiness—there's plenty of allure to go around. Step into these versatile blocked-heel pairs that work for date night, the office, and everything in between.
1. Stuart Weitzman
A whisper of pink gives this otherwise neutral lace-up a sweet twist.
$398; stuartweitzman.com
2. Aquazzura
A stacked heel offers a new take on the classic black lace-up pump.
$695; saksfifthavenue.com
3. Miu Miu
The fiery red hue spices up the darling stacked sihouette.
$695; net-a-porter.com
4. Gucci
The gilded block heel, the midi height, the pom pom ends—what's not to love?
$1,750; bloomingdales.com
5. Carvela
A jolt of cobalt blue is just the thing to wake up your spring footwear.
$144; kurtgeiger.com
6. Topshop
Complete your collection of black shoes with this lace-up pair.
$120; topshop.com
7. Whistles
A wide panel works in tandem with laces to deliver a graphic effect.
$99 (originally $330); bloomingdales.com