8 Sneakers That Aren't Part of That 'Ugly' Fashion Trend

The “ugly dad sneaker” has taken over the streets of fashion week (as well as my Instagram feed). After Demna Gvasalia’s debut of the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, several brands have released their own pairs of bold, in-your-face silhouettes. And I can't remember the last time I went an entire day without seeing a celeb or a street style star pairing the massive shoes with their outfits.
The chunky, orthopedic-style sneaker may be the new wave, but keep scrolling for a quick reminder of the kicks that are still on trend without looking like you stole them from your old man's closet.
VIDEO: 30 Sneakers In 60 Seconds
1. EQT SUPPORT ADV SHOES
Looking for comfort? Try this refined sock-like style from Adidas.
$110
2. GLITTER LA CIENEGA LOW-TOP SNEAKER
After teaming up with Vans late last year to release glitter pack, Opening ceremony is back with a glittery midsole sneaker in 5 different colorways.
Opening Ceremony | $195
3. Original Achilles Low in Blush
This sleek leather sneaker is an everyday style that your wardrobe needs.
Common Projects | $411
4. Old Skool
You can never go wrong with this classic style in rotation.
Vans | $60
5. Techloom Phantom
Stars can't get enough of these comfortable sneakers, and neither can we.
APL | $165
6. Quilted metallic leather sneakers
The quilted fabric and metallic finish make these kicks feel both sophisticated and fun at the same time.
Burberry | $450
7. Clean 90 glittered leather sneakers
These sneakers are the definition of happy feet.
Axel Arigato | $225
8. ONE STAR PREMIUM SUEDE LOW TOP
This low-top style is a classic everyday shoe that has withstood the test of time.
Converse | $85