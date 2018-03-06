8 Sneakers That Aren't Part of That 'Ugly' Fashion Trend

The “ugly dad sneaker” has taken over the streets of fashion week (as well as my Instagram feed). After Demna Gvasalia’s debut of the Balenciaga Triple S sneaker, several brands have released their own pairs of bold, in-your-face silhouettes. And I can't remember the last time I went an entire day without seeing a celeb or a street style star pairing the massive shoes with their outfits.

The chunky, orthopedic-style sneaker may be the new wave, but keep scrolling for a quick reminder of the kicks that are still on trend without looking like you stole them from your old man's closet.

