Slippers You Can Get Away With Wearing To Work

The slipper may not scream "work appropriate," but thanks to brands like Gucci and Stubbs and Wootton, they're becoming more appropriate for out-of-the-apartment situations. When Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele presented the Gucci slipper (fully lined in shearling), just about every fashion editor hopped on the bandwagon and splurged on the $995 creature, or found a less expensive alternative.
VIDEO: 4 Ways to Get Meghan Markle's Look Without Breaking the Bank
So opt for comfort! Throw those five-inch heels in the back of your closet and get yourself a pair of outdoor-approved slippers.
-
1. Yellow Liza Velvet Mules
NewbarK | $446
-
2. FLORAL MULES
Sarto by Franco Sarto | $109
-
3. BOW SLIDE SANDALS
Charles David | $120 (originally $200)
-
4. BROCADE MULES
Gucci | $790
-
5. Roxanne Mules
The Fix | $89
-
6. Beya metallic mesh slippers
Nicholas Kirkwood | $450
-
7. PRINTED SLIPPER SHOES
Le Monde Beryl | $327
-
8. SATIN FRINGED LOAFER MULES
Shellys London | $66 (originally $109)
-
9. Quin Flat Mules
Loeffler Randall | $295