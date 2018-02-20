Slippers You Can Get Away With Wearing To Work

The slipper may not scream "work appropriate," but thanks to brands like Gucci and Stubbs and Wootton, they're becoming more appropriate for out-of-the-apartment situations. When Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele presented the Gucci slipper (fully lined in shearling), just about every fashion editor hopped on the bandwagon and splurged on the $995 creature, or found a less expensive alternative.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Get Meghan Markle's Look Without Breaking the Bank

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So opt for comfort! Throw those five-inch heels in the back of your closet and get yourself a pair of outdoor-approved slippers.