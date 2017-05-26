The Prettiest Slides to Wear Around the Pool

There's no need to wear boring flip-flops while you're lounging around in your swimsuit this summer. Stylish slides have been trending for a couple of seasons now, and the designs keep getting prettier and prettier. Just take a look at some of our favorite fashion houses—like Chanel and Prada—you'll see models strutting in the comfortable shoes that were once only reserved for community showers.
These certainly aren't the ugly slides you were forced to wear in your dorm bathrooms during freshman year of college. They've gotten a major update with satin fabrics, sparkling jewels, and pastel hues.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear Black Slides
Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite slides that will upgrade your weekend style.
1. Gingham cotton and leather slides
Joshua Sanders | $160 (Originally $320)
2. Isobel Three Frill Slider Flat
Boohoo | $36
3. Knotted Leather Platform Slide Sandals
Helmut Lang | $299 (Originally $495)
4. Embellished jacquard slides
Dolce & Gabbana | $597 (Originally $995)
5. Vail Embellished Slide Sandal
Tory Burch | $225
6. Joan Slide Sandal
Saint Laurent | $495
7. Adilette Slide Sandal
Adidas | $45
8. Knotted striped satin slides
No. 21 | $600
9. Bow-Embellished Pointelle Slide Sandals
Fendi | $389 (Originally $550)
10. Pursuit Tiger Print Slide Sandal
Gucci | $320
11. Bow Slide
Fenty Puma by Rihanna | $90
12. Cooper striped textured-lamé slides
Marc Jacobs | $104 (Originally $150)
13. Buckle-Detailed Suede Platform Slide Sandals
Stella Luna | $395
14. Benassi Just Do It Ultra Premium Slide Sandal
Nike | $45