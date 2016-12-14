The Best Winter Boots Inspired By Your Favorite Celebs

For so long, we had to choose between boots that were fashionable versus functional. Well, that's no longer the case. Proof: Stars like Freida Pinto, Jennifer Lopez, and Sandra Bullock (pictured above) who have been snapped in heavy-duty, winter-friendly boots that are also chic.
For Pinto, she went with The Frye Company boots ($478; thefryecompany.com) and paired them with J Brand jeans ($224, originally $321; mytheresa.com), plus a Bally bag (farfetch.com for similar styles). Lopez complemented her Buscemi boots ($992, originally $1,525; farfetch.com) with a laidback plaid shirt ($148; nordstrom.com) and a Benisti coat ($1,400; revolve.com). As for Bullock, we loved her fresh take on Ugg boots ($140; shoebuy.com), which she styled with a MM6 Di Maison Margiela plaid coat ($492, originally $985; luisaviaroma.com).
Now it's your turn: Brave the elements (like a star!) with our favorite boots, below.
-
1. Tory Burch Boots
Available at bloomingdales.com | $450
-
2. Adidas Outdoor Boots
Available at zappos.com | $160
-
3. EMU Australia Boots
Available at emuaustralia.com | $200
-
-
5. Crocs Boots
Available at zappos.com | $98 (originally $140)
-
6. Stuart Weitzman Boots
Available at bloomingdales.com | $525
-
7. Loeffler Randall Booties
Available at shopbop.com | $295
-
-
9. UGG Wedge Booties
Available at zappos.com | $124
-
10. Timberland Boots
Available at nordstrom.com | $180
-
11. The North Face Boots
Available at zappos.com | $130
-
12. Sorel Wedge Boots
Available at lordandtaylor.com | $295
-
-
14. Coach Boots
Available at dillards.com | $295