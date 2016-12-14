The Best Winter Boots Inspired By Your Favorite Celebs

Jun Sato/GC Images; Christopher Peterson/Splash News; Raymond Hall/GC Images
December 14, 2016 @ 4:45 PM
by: Anna Hecht (TEXT) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (REPORTING)

For so long, we had to choose between boots that were fashionable versus functional. Well, that's no longer the case. Proof: Stars like Freida Pinto, Jennifer Lopez, and Sandra Bullock (pictured above) who have been snapped in heavy-duty, winter-friendly boots that are also chic.

For Pinto, she went with The Frye Company boots ($478; thefryecompany.com) and paired them with J Brand jeans ($224, originally $321; mytheresa.com), plus a Bally bag (farfetch.com for similar styles). Lopez complemented her Buscemi boots ($992, originally $1,525; farfetch.com) with a laidback plaid shirt ($148; nordstrom.com) and a Benisti coat ($1,400; revolve.com). As for Bullock, we loved her fresh take on Ugg boots ($140; shoebuy.com), which she styled with a MM6 Di Maison Margiela plaid coat ($492, originally $985; luisaviaroma.com).

Now it's your turn: Brave the elements (like a star!) with our favorite boots, below.

