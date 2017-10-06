15 Ultra-Chic Cowboy Boots to Shop Now

This just in: Cowboy boots are the most versatile shoe of the season. And yes, that applies to you, no matter where you live or what type of music you rock out to. Nearly every major runway for Fall 2017—think Calvin Klein, Céline, and more—showcased the classic American style. And, It-girls everywhere are hitting the streets in the storied boots.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Now

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

There are so many ways to wear this style, too. Cowboy boots look folk-rocker-chic when paired with a maxi dress and take on a tougher vibe when paired with a worn-in moto jacket.

And, don't think for a second these can't count as special-occasion footwear. After all, does the world really need another wedding guest in ballet flats? Take a peek at some of our favorite styles, below, and get ready to stomp your way through this season in style.