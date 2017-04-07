Shop These 8 Swoon-Worthy Gucci Slippers

Shop These 8 Swoon-Worthy Gucci Slippers
Christian Vierig/Getty
April 7, 2017 @ 10:00 AM
by: Melissa Rubini

I can wear it with everything from jeans to a cute dress. I can wear to work but it is also super comfortable in the weekends without looking like I just rolled out of bed. I will wear it so many times! The price is totally justifiable. I waited a little while and still love it. After all it is a classic isn’t it? I could go on giving all possible excuses to justify this purchase but, the bottom line is: I am completely obsessed and cannot survive without it anymore. There, I said it.

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

 

In my obsession I have researched all available styles and included here some of my favorites. In case you run out of excuses as well, choose yours.

