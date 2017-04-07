Shop These 8 Swoon-Worthy Gucci Slippers

I can wear it with everything from jeans to a cute dress. I can wear to work but it is also super comfortable in the weekends without looking like I just rolled out of bed. I will wear it so many times! The price is totally justifiable. I waited a little while and still love it. After all it is a classic isn’t it? I could go on giving all possible excuses to justify this purchase but, the bottom line is: I am completely obsessed and cannot survive without it anymore. There, I said it.
In my obsession I have researched all available styles and included here some of my favorites. In case you run out of excuses as well, choose yours.
1. CANVAS FLORALS
2. RED LEATHER
Gucci | $650
3. PINK AND BLACK ROMAIN PRINT
4. PASTEL FLORALS
5. metallic florals
6. red and gold jacquard
7. GREEN AND PURPLE METALLIC
8. EMERALD SATIN