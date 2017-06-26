Work-Appropriate (and Super Cute!) Flat Sandals for the Summer

An archetypal New Yorker (read: me) walks a lot. In a city pervasively congested with traffic and subway delays, it seems the most efficient option half of the time is to walk to where I need to go. This turns out to be great for cardiovascular health, but constantly moving wreaks havoc on the feet. While I would love to do a daily Carrie-Bradshaw-in-Manolos moment, I’m usually keepin’ it real with sneakers and flats.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now

The only issue is, in the dead of summer, sneakers and flats can feel too stuffy. It can be a tad tricky to find a sandal that a) is somewhat comfortable and b) is work-appropriate. I’ve found that a neutral leather option that isn’t too busy often does the trick.

Keep reading to peruse some great summer work shoes!