Work-Appropriate (and Super Cute!) Flat Sandals for the Summer

An archetypal New Yorker (read: me) walks a lot. In a city pervasively congested with traffic and subway delays, it seems the most efficient option half of the time is to walk to where I need to go. This turns out to be great for cardiovascular health, but constantly moving wreaks havoc on the feet. While I would love to do a daily Carrie-Bradshaw-in-Manolos moment, I’m usually keepin’ it real with sneakers and flats.
VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy Right Now
The only issue is, in the dead of summer, sneakers and flats can feel too stuffy. It can be a tad tricky to find a sandal that a) is somewhat comfortable and b) is work-appropriate. I’ve found that a neutral leather option that isn’t too busy often does the trick.
Keep reading to peruse some great summer work shoes!
-
-
2. Everlane
Bridge sandal
Everlane | $88
-
-
-
5. Topshop
T-bar shoes
Topshop | $52
-
6. No. 21
Knotted sandals
No. 21 available at Net-a-Porter | $570
-
7. Loeffler Randall
Clem sandals
Loeffler Randall | $175