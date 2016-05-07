Every Single Type of Shoe You Need for Summer

Summertime brings sunny days, outdoor cocktails, far-flung travels, and, let's face it, a whole new wardrobe. Aside from the requisite white jeans and beach bag essentials you'll be buying, warm weather demands a fresh shoe game. Clearly, one shoe can't do months of heavy lifting. Thus, we've sifted through the endless options out there, and narrowed down the six shoe types you need to make it through summer. From the oh-so-wearable espadrille to a cool sneaker, get ready to start shopping now.
1. Festive Sandals
Just because you're wearing a sandal doesn't mean any old flip flop will do. Make a statement with strappy ankle-tie styles that are either made up of ribbon or decorated with playful pom-poms and tassels.
From top: Brother Vellies, $315; brothervellies.com. Elina Linardaki, $225; bergdorfgoodman.com. Loeffler Randall, $250; loefflerrandall.com.
2. Pretty Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are a classic for a reason, but lighten up from your tried-and-true black pair to ones in nudes, pastels, and prints.
From top: Lanvin, $495; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew, $138; jcrew.com. Repetto, $223; repetto.com.
3. Going-Out Heels
You're hitting the town, so have some fun with your heels with colorful sandals that will have onlookers giving you double takes.
From top: Aldo, $110; aldoshoes.com. Aquazzura, $975; net-a-porter.com. Sophia Webster, $550; net-a-porter.com.
4. Statement Slides
We're calling it now, mules are going to be the shoe of summer 2016. The minimalist slide packs a punch in cool colors.
From top: Zara, $90; zara.com. Maryam Nassir Zadeh, $360; ssense.com. Mansur Gavriel, $475; mansurgavriel.com.
5. Wear-Everywhere Espadrilles
Espadrilles may be inherently casual, but these fashion-forward denim, printed, and lace styles go beyond the beach.
From top: Chloe, $690; lanecrawford.com. Tory Burch, $350; shopspring.com. Soludos, $95; soludos.com.
6. Cool Sneakers
We love the idea of wearing sporty sneakers with breezy dresses in the summer. You really can't go wrong with a graphic style, but if you're feeling minimal, there's no beating classic white Keds.
From top: New Balance, $100; newbalance.com. Keds, $45; keds.com. Stella McCartney, $150; shopbop.com.