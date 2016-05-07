Every Single Type of Shoe You Need for Summer

Summertime brings sunny days, outdoor cocktails, far-flung travels, and, let's face it, a whole new wardrobe. Aside from the requisite white jeans and beach bag essentials you'll be buying, warm weather demands a fresh shoe game. Clearly, one shoe can't do months of heavy lifting. Thus, we've sifted through the endless options out there, and narrowed down the six shoe types you need to make it through summer. From the oh-so-wearable espadrille to a cool sneaker, get ready to start shopping now.