Every Single Type of Shoe You Need for Summer

Every Single Type of Shoe You Need for Summer
Courtesy
May 7, 2016 @ 10:30 AM
BY: Priya Rao

Summertime brings sunny days, outdoor cocktails, far-flung travels, and, let's face it, a whole new wardrobe. Aside from the requisite white jeans and beach bag essentials you'll be buying, warm weather demands a fresh shoe game. Clearly, one shoe can't do months of heavy lifting. Thus, we've sifted through the endless options out there, and narrowed down the six shoe types you need to make it through summer. From the oh-so-wearable espadrille to a cool sneaker, get ready to start shopping now.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top