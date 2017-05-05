Summer Sandals with TONS of Personality You Need ASAP

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, so now is the time put your boring old snow boots away and welcome Spring with open arms (well, feet)! These upcoming months are when I love to have fun with my accessories and really load on the embellishments, pom-poms, and whatever else I can find. One of my favorite items to accessorize with is my sandals. No one can argue that the months of May-August are absolutely sweltering and you need to let your little piggies breathe, but why not let them breathe while adorned in a raffia-covered embroidered mule? Your feet might look like a walking tiki hut and some might think they are a little too much, but I think they are just enough.

