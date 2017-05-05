Summer Sandals with TONS of Personality You Need ASAP

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, so now is the time put your boring old snow boots away and welcome Spring with open arms (well, feet)! These upcoming months are when I love to have fun with my accessories and really load on the embellishments, pom-poms, and whatever else I can find. One of my favorite items to accessorize with is my sandals. No one can argue that the months of May-August are absolutely sweltering and you need to let your little piggies breathe, but why not let them breathe while adorned in a raffia-covered embroidered mule? Your feet might look like a walking tiki hut and some might think they are a little too much, but I think they are just enough.
1. Crystal-embellished raffia sandals
Dolce & Gabbana | $2,545
2. Pom Slides
Tkees | $90
3. Embellished Platform Sandals
Gucci | $1,100
4. High Heel Mules With PomPoms
Zara | $70
5. Tasseled textured-leather and suede sandals
Chloe | $1,390
6. Beaded Pom-Pom Slide Sandals
Aska | $325
7. Dizzy Parrot Thong Sandals
Elina Linardaki | $265
8. Embellished leather mules
Tory Burch | $395
9. embellished satin and velvet sandals
Attico | $740
10. Leather-trimmed fringed satin slides
Marco de Vincenzo | $635
11. Embellished tie flat sandal
ASOS | $73
12. Flower-Embroidered Denim Lace-Up Sandals
Tabitha Simmons | $557 (originally $795)
13. Swarovski Slides
Rosie Assoulin | $1,195
14. EMBROIDERED TRACK SOLE SANDALS
Zara | $90
15. Tilly Heel
Eugenia Kim | $525
16. Embellished Block Heel Sandals
Michael Kors | $450
17. Drum Studded Leather Slingbacks
3.1 Phillip Lim | $575
18. Fringed Leather Slide
Mango | $80
19. platform wedge sandal
Delpozo | $1,100
20. Raffia Slide
Banana Republic | $98