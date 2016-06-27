8 Chic Tennis Sneakers That You Can Wear Off the Courts

Remember when designer Phoebe Philo took her bow in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at her Celine fall/winter 2011 show? Who knew that that pivotal moment in fashion history would kick off a sneaker phenom so great that it would still be going strong five years later?! Fueled by the athleisure movement, this Stan Smith obsession shows no signs of dying down, with nearly every street style star sporting a pair at one point or another.

Distinguished by its minimalist white body (simple rows of perforations instead of stripes), a sketch of Stan Smith on the tongue, and a tennis-green pull tab, the sneaker was first designed for the courts in 1971 as an Adidas endorsement by the tennis player himself Stan Smith. Now, his legacy lives on as the "It" shoe to wear with everything, from an off-duty uniform of a white tee and jeans, or a button-down shirtdress for a street-chic moment (see: above).

And so, in honor of Wimbledon (which runs from today to July 10) and its notoriously strict all-white dress code, we've rounded up eight of our favorite all-white, all-star tennis sneakers, including one very popular pair of Stan Smiths, that are chic enough to wear off the courts.