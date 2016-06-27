8 Chic Tennis Sneakers That You Can Wear Off the Courts

Remember when designer Phoebe Philo took her bow in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at her Celine fall/winter 2011 show? Who knew that that pivotal moment in fashion history would kick off a sneaker phenom so great that it would still be going strong five years later?! Fueled by the athleisure movement, this Stan Smith obsession shows no signs of dying down, with nearly every street style star sporting a pair at one point or another.
Distinguished by its minimalist white body (simple rows of perforations instead of stripes), a sketch of Stan Smith on the tongue, and a tennis-green pull tab, the sneaker was first designed for the courts in 1971 as an Adidas endorsement by the tennis player himself Stan Smith. Now, his legacy lives on as the "It" shoe to wear with everything, from an off-duty uniform of a white tee and jeans, or a button-down shirtdress for a street-chic moment (see: above).
And so, in honor of Wimbledon (which runs from today to July 10) and its notoriously strict all-white dress code, we've rounded up eight of our favorite all-white, all-star tennis sneakers, including one very popular pair of Stan Smiths, that are chic enough to wear off the courts.
-
1. Adidas Stan Smith
The classic in all of its glory! Sport your Stan Smiths with anything, from white tee and jeans to a pretty maxi dress.
Adidas available at nordstrom.com | $75
-
-
3. Cole Haan Grand Pro
These might just be the lightest tennis shoe around, weighing in at 5.6 ounces.
Cole Haan available at colehaan.com | $130
-
4. Converse Jack Purcell
Ok, so Jack Purcell was a champion badminton player, but the idea is the same. Own the courts (and the streets) with this all-white canvas pair.
Converse available at converse.com | $65
-
5. Nike Tennis Classic Ultra
These perforations offer maximum ventilation—perfect for hot summer days.
Nike available at nordstrom.com | $120
-
6. New Balance 996v2
Channel your inner tennis star with this flexible star-spangled pair.
New Balance available at newbalance.com | $120
-
-
8. Tretorn Nylite
Swedish brand Tretorn launched the Nylite in 1964 and it's still as popular today as it was back then. Bring your A game with this clean canvas style.
Tretorn available at tretorn.com | $65