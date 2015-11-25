10 Really, Really Chic Boots That You Can Also Wear in the Snow

Snow boots are like the footwear equivalent to puffers—they're bulky (self-consciously so), shapeless, and quite unflattering, with the exception of a few. That's not to say they're not without their perks, though, like the fact that they do a good job at insulation and keeping precipitation out. Even so, when we find ourselves in the midst of a whiteout, we can't help but feel dread as we reluctantly slip on our too-clunky snow boots. More than once we've found ourselves at chic events at the very last minute (blizzards, be damned!) in not-so-chic snow boots, and were completely mortified.
To avoid another snow boot misstep, we rounded up waterproof pairs that can weather the snow and slush. And the best part—they don't actually look like snow boots. From mini wedged lace-ups to Chelseas, shop these 10 chic pairs that you can wear all season long, in every kind of climate.
1. Coach
For a lift without the arch, step into these too-cool urban hiker boots.
$295; coach.com
2. Timberland
Lined in fleece and with a durable, rubber lug outsole, these boots are perfect for slush-heavy days.
$170; timberland.com
3. Sorel
This lace-up wedged pair is touted as a "fall boot," but with its rubber sole and waterproof oiled suede, it can last you all winter.
$150; sorel.com
4. Ugg
That recognizable Ugg boot we all know (and have worn?) isn't actually waterproof—but these are.
$175; uggaustralia.com
5. Loeffler Randall
This super sleek rain boot works in all kinds of precipitation (slip on thick cabin socks for extra insulation on chilly days).
$195; loefflerrandall.com
6. Kate Spade New York
This pair has a quilted fiber-filled body and a sturdy rubber heel. Talk about the chicest snow boots ever!
$368; shopbop.com
7. Michael Michael Kors
Conquer snowy terrain with this water-resistant caramel pair.
$199; michaelkors.com
8. Cole Haan
The waterproof version of your classic Chelsea boots.
$268; colehaan.com
9. Rebecca Minkoff
Toughen up with this studded, weather-proof bootie.
$175; rebeccaminkoff.com
10. Vans
Yes, it's true—the classic high-top Vans has gotten a cold-weather makeover. This version has a heat retention layer and a snow-proof lug outsole.
$80; vans.com