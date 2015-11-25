10 Really, Really Chic Boots That You Can Also Wear in the Snow

Snow boots are like the footwear equivalent to puffers—they're bulky (self-consciously so), shapeless, and quite unflattering, with the exception of a few. That's not to say they're not without their perks, though, like the fact that they do a good job at insulation and keeping precipitation out. Even so, when we find ourselves in the midst of a whiteout, we can't help but feel dread as we reluctantly slip on our too-clunky snow boots. More than once we've found ourselves at chic events at the very last minute (blizzards, be damned!) in not-so-chic snow boots, and were completely mortified.

To avoid another snow boot misstep, we rounded up waterproof pairs that can weather the snow and slush. And the best part—they don't actually look like snow boots. From mini wedged lace-ups to Chelseas, shop these 10 chic pairs that you can wear all season long, in every kind of climate.

