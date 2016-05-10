8 Flat Sandals That Will Ensure You Have Happy (and Fashionable) Feet This Summer

With the sweltering heat ahead of us, hobbling around in sky-high stilettos during the summer months (usually) results in swollen feet, unsightly blisters, and aching arches, but there is a way to make a fashion statement without the dreaded aforementioned conditions. Enter the statement flat sandal. Festooned with embellishment—think tassels, beads, and gemstones—these shoes are anything but minimal. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana's leafy printed style bedecked with a fur pom-pom, hanging bananas, and glistening crystals or Mabu by Maria BK's leather lace-up strung with peace signs and evil eye charms. Sometimes just a fiery hit of color will do the trick, as seen with H&M's orange sandal. No matter the occasion—be it brunch or late night dancing—these shoes will ensure you make an entrance.
-
1. Aquazzura
Go for a far-flung getaway vibe with festive pom-poms.
$735; shopbop.com
-
2. Brother Vellies
These hand-braided tie sandals with horse hair tassels are inspired by Kenya.
$395; brothervellies.com
-
3. Mabu by Maria BK
Talk about happy feet. Peace signs and evil eye charms lend a positively optimistic feel.
$195; net-a-porter.com
-
4. Aldo
Candy colored rainbow straps express your surely sunny disposition.
$75; aldoshoes.com
-
5. London Rebel
Sometimes you just need a little bling.
$43 (originally $77); asos.com
-
6. Sam Edelman
Channel you inner bohemian with these mirrored sandals accented with pom-poms and tassels.
$130; samedelman.com
-
7. Topshop
Skip the pretty flourishes for a colorful statement rope that tie up the ankle.
$75; topshop.com
-
8. Isabel Marant
Mix the utilitarian with the bohemian with these rope and fringe Rajasthan-inspired sandals.
$695; matchesfashion.com