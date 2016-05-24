The Most Covetable Shoes from the Barneys, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue Spring Sales

Today is a great day—not only are we a mere three days from the unofficial kickoff of summer (Memorial Day weekend), but three of our favorite retailers, Barneys New York, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue, are having mega sales in advance of the holiday weekend. With 40 percent off, you have even more of a reason to shop, shop, shop and show off those designer wares on your upcoming three-day getaway.

No doubt there is a lot to choose from, so we sifted through the most covetable shoes to give you the tightest edit on what you need to buy now. Saint Laurent’s tawny knee-high gladiator sandals? Check. Gucci’s floral crisscross open-toe mules? Check and check. Chloé’s button-embellished slide sandals? Check, check, and check! Basically, we’ve nailed all the trends you need, from heels to flats and everything in between. Go on, click, buy, and repeat.