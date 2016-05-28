10 Sandals You'll Want to Slide Into for Summer

We love the longer days and higher temps that summer brings, not to mention its easy, leisurely vibes. A great pair of slides (or two, or three!) is exactly the kind of shoe you'll want as a no-fuss and versatile option to wear all throughout the warmer months. Plus, slides are having a huge moment in the fashion world. Whether you're looking for the goes-with-everything pair or want a statement slip-on that can stand on its own, we found a selection that satisfies both camps. Better book that pedi and start shopping!
-
1. MARAIS
Opt for a simple shape in a pretty pastel. Bonus: the patent leather is vegan!
Marais USA | $168
-
2. NEWBARK
This pair boasts minimal design mixed with interesting details that make it the perfect sandal to pair with everything.
NewbarK | $195
-
3. ATP ATELIER
An intricately woven sandal in a deep shade of burgundy to add to your footwear staples.
ATP Atelier | $250
-
4. ADIDAS
Update your original Adidas slide with this modern flatform version.
Adidas | $120
-
5. LONDON REBEL
What says summer more than a great pair of espadrilles?
ASOS | $52
-
6. FENDI
With their colorful floral embellishments, you might slide these on and never take them off.
Fendi | $650
-
7. SOLUDOS
Perfect for beach to boardwalk, and more!
Soludos | $89
-
8. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Take the classic slide and toughen it up with a stretch of gold studs.
Ancient Greek Sandals | $185
-
9. TRADEMARK
An ultra luxe slip-on you'll want to show off.
Trademark | $398
-
10. STUART WEITZMAN
The frayed edges and chain straps make for a combo we love.
Stuart Weitzman | $398