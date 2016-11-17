Where to Buy Sarah Jessica Parker's New Holiday Shoe Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker is rapidly expanding her shoe empire. Her latest triumph? An exclusive 16-piece capsule collection with fashion e-mecca Net-a-Porter that succeeds in embodying SJP's envy-inducing style, her onscreen character Carrie Bradshaw's wonderfully eclectic-chic aesthetic, and the holiday spirit.
The collaboration was announced earlier this week, and after a painful two day-wait, the collection is finally here. There are new metallic finishes on her now-classic T-strap pumps, Art Deco-y crystal embellishment on signature pumps (one of which boasts an uncanny resemblance to the pair Big proposed to Carrie with in Sex and the City), and satin treatments that are both poppy (that bright fuchsia) and rich (jeweled tones, like sapphire and emerald).
Shop SJP's Net-a-Porter holiday shoe collection (priced between $355 and $585) now at net-a-porter.com.
1. SJP Tartt crystal-embellished satin pumps
2. SJP Carrie satin pumps
3. SJP Westminster metallic leather sandals
4. SJP Lucille bow-embellished satin pumps
5. SJP Rampling glittered leather pumps
Available at net-a-porter.com | $375
6. SJP Carrie metallic leather pumps
7. SJP Carrie metallic leather point-toe flats
8. SJP Tartt crystal-embellished satin pumps
9. SJP Rampling satin pumps
10. SJP Rampling satin pumps
11. SJP Fugue glittered leather sandals
Available at net-a-porter.com | $465
12. SJP Windsor crystal-embellished satin pumps
13. SJP Carrie metallic leather point-toe flats
14. SJP Carrie satin pumps
15. SJP Windsor embellished satin pumps