9 Outdoors-y Rope Sandals That Even City Girls Will Love

Thanks to its tensile strength, a coil of rope has proven its fundamental value in a ton of areas, like ensuring safety in rock climbing, docking boats—and tying up lace-up sandals. By its very utilitarian nature, only something as practical as rope could aesthetically give anything this certain no-nonsense, resourceful attitude. So when taken to the runway in heel and sandal form (see: Isabel Marant's spring 2016 collection, above), the effect is urban nomadic cool combined with adventurous tomboy.
And now that hiking boots, fleece pullovers, and other outdoors-y apparel are gearing up to become the top trends of the fall, there's no time like the present to embrace your love of the Great American Outdoors (even if you're secretly an indoor girl—we won't tell) with a range of rope sandals that either nod to all things nautical (with classic coils) or to mountaineering (with dynamic rope). Anchor a breezy cotton voile number with black rope lace-ups or pick up on the utilitarian theme and style a pair with another classic textile—denim. Either way, swap your leather gladiators and level-up your sandal game with one made from rope.
2. Álvaro
Cuff your ankles with this minimalist pair.
Alvaro available at matchesfashion.com | $485
3. Isabel Marant
Equipped with tassels and dynamic rope, this lace-up pair boasts trends from this season and next's.
Isabel Marant available at matchesfashion.com | $347 (originally $695)
4. Jimmy Choo
This colorful printed pair proves that even the girliest girl can take on the utilitarian trend.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $498 (originally $995)
6. Sophia Webster
This sandal's black-and-white accent is dynamic in the literal and figurative sense, packing a vivid punch with its dynamic rope strap.
Sophia Webster available at net-a-porter.com | $198 (originally $395)
7. Topshop
Rappel down a mountain or hike the PCT with this dynamic rope pair. (For your safety, don't actually do that.)
Topshop available at topshop.com | $75
8. Nomadic State of Mind
Slide into this woven eco-friendly pair—it's made of recycled polypro rope.
Nomadic State of Mind available at urbanoutfitters.com | $34
9. Max Mara
Nail French Riviera glamour with this black-and-white striped wedge.
Max Mara available at matchesfashion.com | $357 (originally $595)