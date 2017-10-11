8 Stylish Rain Boots You'll Want to Wear Even on Sunny Days

Rainy days can be a hassle. Getting your gear together (raincoats and umbrellas and hats, oh my!) can take up extra time in the morning. Not only that, but also fashionable pieces and rainy weather essentials aren't normally synonymous.

Rain boots were staples in most of our childhoods, but just like us, they've grown up. We're now looking at different lengths (everything from ankle to knee-high), vibrant colors, embossed treatments, lace-ups, and even hidden wedges. You can go as sophisticated or fun as your taste desires.

With rain boots making an appearance on the spring 2018 runways—see how Marni styled them during its Milan Fashion Week 2018 above—this trend will definitely roll over to next season.

Scroll down to view the best of the best, you'll think us on those misty days.