The Old Navy $1 Flip-Flop Sale Is Finally Online!

Fashion lovers, you might want to get your debit card out right now. Old Navy's famous $1 flip-flop sale started today June 24. And for the first time ever, you can shop the crazy, good deals online.

Yep, this is major. No need to camp outside of doors with other eager shoppers or sprint through aisles searching for your favorite colors. Just click on the link here and peacefully browse through all of the affordable slides from wherever you are at.

This year, Old Navy has ten different colors for women to choose from, five for men, and 15 for girls and boys. So you could definitely stock up on thongs for the entire family.

The sale comes at a perfect time, especially since beach season is in full swing. The rubbery slides will also be a lifesaver for any college students who are heading off to live in a dorm this fall, or for those who will be hitting the gym and stepping into public showers.

You really can't go wrong with an affordable and functional fashion find. We're signing off right now to grab a few pairs before they're gone.