10 High-Shine Shoes to Step Out In

If you're looking to step up your shoe game, look no further than metal-accented footwear. With jewelry-like embellishment (think: grommets, studs, and adorable metal balls), these high-fashion pieces put the statement in statement shoes. And at every heel height—this trend wasn't just made for stilettos—get ready to make a power move with every step. Ahead, 10 of the best looking metal-embellished shoes to buy now.
1. Zara Flats
These pointy-toe flats are comfortable enough to walk to work in and so chic to wear around the office.
$50; zara.com
2. Proenza Schouler Slides
Slides will be everywhere this spring, but these embellished shoes will certainly stand out.
$795; proenzaschouler.com
3. Prada Flats
These fancy flats with a metal ball and ribbon ankle tie don't skimp on details.
$890; nordstrom.com
4. Jil Sander Heels
Indulge your edgy side with these studded block heels.
$895; jilsander.com
5. Park Lane Sandals
Not only do these sandals have an affordable price tag, but with wedge soles, they are super easy on the feet.
$21 (originally $31); asos.com
6. BCBGeneration Heels
With diamond-shaped details, these aren't your average nude heels.
$54 (originally $89); macys.com
7. Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals
The gold hardware and red leather will look great with a tan.
$895; saksfifthavenue.com
8. Gucci Loafers
Trade your old-school loafers for a style that boasts antique gold double Gs, pearls, and studs.
$1,100; gucci.com
9. Topshop Heels
Pair these eyelet blue sandals with a white Oxford shirt and jeans.
$85; topshop.com
10. Gianvito Rossi Heels
We love the circular metal detail on these strappy block heels.
$1,495; gianvitorossi.com