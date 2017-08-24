Shop This Fall's Major Shoe Trend: Glitter Boots

Believe it or not, boots covered in glitter and sparkle were one of Fall’s 2017 biggest boot trends on the runway. From Saint Laurent’s glitter slouch boot to Chanel’s knee-high boot with a patent cap toe, this trend is already showing up in stores and on the feet of your favorite street-style stars.
If you have been looking for a razzle-dazzle boot, this is it! A glitter boot is not only a huge statement-making shoe, it can also take your outfit from drab to fab in a millisecond. So we dare you: Take the plunge and rock this trend. (And if you're looking for more shimmer inspo, we've got you covered there, too.)
1. Estime Glitter Boots
Carel | $385
2. Luliana glitter ankle boots
Isabel Marant | $950
3. Bimba Ankle Boots
Giuseppe Zanotti | $695
4. Camilla Ankle Boot
Marc Jacobs | $180 (originally $395)
5. Glitter Boot
Dries Van Noten | $640
6. Minnie Glitter High Heel Booties
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker | $485
7. Crush Scrunch Sparkle Bootie
Stuart Weitzman | $575
8. Gia Stretch Glitter Mid Heel Booties
Aska | $495
9. ASOS RUNWAY Sock Boots
ASOS | $64
10. Giorgia glittered velvet sock boots
Oscar Tiye | $705
11. Melody metallic stretch-knit boots
Laurence Dacade | $940
12. Hailey Glitter Sock Bootie
Kendall + Kylie | $175
13. Silver Sequin Boot
Loewe | $650
14. Corella Boot
Alexandre Birman | $655