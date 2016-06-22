6 New Ways to Wear Florals That Have Nothing to Do with Your Dress

As much as we love a good floral-print dress or skirt, the pattern can feel overplayed once high summer hits. When warmer weather arrives, it feels like everywhere we turn someone is decked out in this dependable print. Though it is something of a modern classic (like stripes and plaid), we’re ready for a new and unexpected way to wear our favorite botanical designs.

Instead of donning that same floral dress you’ve worn season after season, why not opt for bright bloom-adorned accessories? These playful finishing touches make the print feel new and fresh again. If you ask us, there’s no better way to flip this stale trend on its head than with a bold, slightly kitschy (in a good way!) floral-print shoe.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

When shopping for floral printed shoes, it’s important to look for ones with a little something extra that serves to elevate the look. Stick with moody prints ( aka cool-girl florals) that have a brocade-like texture to add a sophisticated edge. Dress up a little black dress with printed pumps or try a floral sneaker to pair with your favorite white tee and denim shorts. For those seeking an ultra-trendy take, floral flatform sandals or mules should do the trick. Below, shop six floral shoes to help you forget that you ever felt like florals could be boring.