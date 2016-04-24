11 Exquisite Heels to Dance the Night Away In

With spring wedding and gala season upon us, now is the time to step up your shoe game. Sure, your first impulse may be to go out and buy a new dress, but we suggest putting your money toward a pair of statement heels that you can strut, dance, and twirl in all season long. Our favorites feature lots of detail, whether it be neon yellow ankle straps at Aquazurra or multicolored beaded fringe at Brian Atwood. The point? Go wild with color, pattern, and accents, so you can have lots and lots of fashionable fun. Ahead, 11 spring dance heels to buy now.
1. Brian Atwood
Adorned with playful beaded fringe, these bold blue heels were made for dancing.
$1,125; net-a-porter.com
2. Sam Edelman
We love the playful pom-pom ankle ties on these metallic silver heels.
$130; samedelman.com
3. Stuart Weitzman
These sexy stilettos will make your legs look miles long.
$498; stuartweitzman.com
4. BCBG
Go wild with these snakeskin heels.
$248; bcbg.com
5. Sophia Webster
Onlookers will definitely take notice as the beads swish and sway on these bootie sandals.
$495; intermixonline.com
6. Aquazzura
In bright neon yellow, these cut-out lace-up sandals are the definition of statement heels.
$945; neimanmarcus.com
7. KENDALL + KYLIE
Black heels are always a must, so why not choose ones that boast sexy straps and a lace-up detail?
$160; nordstrom.com
8. Faith
Mix fun tassels and pale blue suede with these showy sandals.
$80; asos.com
9. Zara
Spice market colors are so hot right now, so carry the trend over to your heels.
$60; zara.com
10. Sergio Rossi
We love the woven details on these multicolored leather sandals.
$830; farfetch.com
11. Topshop
These heels don't skimp on details with braided accents, bright blue color, and swingy fringe.
$100; topshop.com