11 Chic Rainboots That Will Have You Praying for a Downpour

Not too many people love the rain—especially anyone who has a walking commute. But we're here to change your mind by gathering rain boots that'll help you enjoy trekking through puddles to and from the office. These options are so good, in fact, we suspect they'll make you cross your fingers in hopes that your weather app will predict a downpour!
VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring
-
1. original refined rain boot
Hunter | $165
-
2. Lina Rain Boot
Tretorn | $90
-
3. Eva Chain Tall Rain Boot
Givenchy | $450
-
4. Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell | $55
-
5. Tall Rubber Rain boots
Burberry | $375
-
6. Wingtip Rain Boots
Barneys New York | $95
-
7. Joan Rain Short rubber boots
Sorel | $174
-
8. Ansel Lace-Up Rain Boots
Rag & Bone | $250
-
9. Edith TPZ Rain Boots
Jimmy Choo | $350
-
10. Freesail Rain Boot
Crocs | $50
-
11. lace up rain boot
Ilse Jacobsen | $169