Your New Summer Shoe: Chic Open-Toed Mules 
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
May 21, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: Steffi Lee

Open-toed mules were one of the biggest trends in summer sandals last year. And if you thought that the craze was going to be short lived, it's time to think again. This footwear phenom is still going strong and the options are better than ever. 

Now with more variety in colors and materials, you might feel a little overwhelmed. But instead of going the safe route and sticking with a simple black pair (though it's good to have those in your arsenal, too), opt instead (or also) for an enhanced pair that might be a teensy bit outside of your comfort zone. We promise each of the below pairs will add a little oomph to your day-to-night outfits—and the block heels mean they'll be comfortable, too.

Here are some of the best already-in-our-cart finds.

