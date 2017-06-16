Stand Tall in These 16 Flatform Shoes

If you are not really a heels girl, but enjoy a little height, consider the flatform. The style evokes a feeling of sophistication thanks its platform, but also gives off a laid-back vibe in terms of comfort. Your feet will thank you since you are giving them all the ease of a flat, but with a little added height for a little boost in confidence.
Shop our favorites below and go ahead—we dare you to wear your new flatforms from morning until the sun goes down (and maybe even add in after-work drinks to your flatform adventure).
-
1. DANDY ESPADRILLE WEDGE
Tory Burch | $229 (originally $375)
-
2. Lauren suede espadrille platform sandals
Chloe | $595
-
3. KENDRA flatform sandal
Steve Madden | $100
-
4. Pearl-embellished leather flatform sandals
Gucci | $1,100
-
5. Fiona Flatforms
Paloma Barcelo | $279
-
6. Leather espadrille sandals
Prada | $437 (originally $625)
-
7. TIED JUTE PLATFORM WEDGES
Zara | $60
-
8. Crossover satin flatform sandals
Miu Miu | $590
-
9. Dahlia Rope Wedge Sandals
Frye | $498
-
10. Tara platform espadrille sandals
Rag & Bone | $450
-
11. Platform Sandals
H&M | $30
-
12. Platform Sandals
See by Chloe | $170 (originally $283)
-
13. Faux leather platform sandals
Stella McCartney | $597 (originally $995)
-
14. Suede Wedge Sandals
Paul Andrew | $639
-
15. Suede Espadrille Sandals
Castaner | $189
-
16. SATIN TIED PLATFORM ESPADRILLES
Zara | $70