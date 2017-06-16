Stand Tall in These 16 Flatform Shoes

Stand Tall in These 16 Flatform Shoes
Timur Emek/Getty
June 16, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
by: Taylor Reagan

If you are not really a heels girl, but enjoy a little height, consider the flatform. The style evokes a feeling of sophistication thanks its platform, but also gives off a laid-back vibe in terms of comfort. Your feet will thank you since you are giving them all the ease of a flat, but with a little added height for a little boost in confidence.

VIDEO: Busy Phillips Summer Report Card

 

Shop our favorites below and go ahead—we dare you to wear your new flatforms from morning until the sun goes down (and maybe even add in after-work drinks to your flatform adventure).

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top