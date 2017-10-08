See (and Shop!) the Shoe Brand Your Favorite Celebs are Rocking

Here at InStyle, we make it our job (or, it is actually our job) to keep tabs on what the most fashionable celebs are wearing at any given moment. New silhouettes? Check. The latest It-bag? We've got you covered. And one of our greatest new discoveries is an up-and-coming shoe brand that's become a favorite amongst A-listers. You've probably seen some of the designer's shoes on the red carpet, and we've done our research to bring them right to you.

VIDEO: Here's How Much You're Spending on Shoes

Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, and Karlie Kloss are just a few of the names that have been rocking shoes from Chloe Gosselin, the hot brand in question. Though she launched her brand fairly recently (in 2014), Gosselin's heels have already made their way onto red carpets around the world.

From cute ankle boots to strappy sandals, Gosselin's got you covered. Check out some of our favorite red carpet standouts below.