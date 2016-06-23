15 Pairs of Block Heel Sandals to Take You From Day to Night

In the summer months, we treat our block heel sandals like our fall ankle boots: They’re the hero piece of our warm weather wardrobes, a functional fix for just about every occasion. Like booties, they’re easy to dress up and down, work as well with dresses and skirts as they do with jeans, and make the transition from day to night virtually seamlessly.

A stacked or block heel (preferably in that 2- to 3-inch sweet spot) has just enough lift to elongate your legs, and is also stable enough to be comfortable and walkable through a busy work day and into happy hour or a date. Straps around the ankle add additional support (and happen to be on-trend), while laces add a dash of sex-appeal to even your most office-appropriate ensembles.

Neutral colors and metallics make for the most versatile options, but studs, laser-cut details, and even pops of fur can take your standard pair of block heel sandals to the next level. We’ll be wearing ours with our other favorite day-to-night pieces like midi dresses, blouses paired with boyfriend jeans, and of course—anything and everything black.