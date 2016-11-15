12 Shoes to Convince You to Shine in Black Patent All Season

Patent leather shoes: BDSM-level kinky or something one wears with sequined suspenders on Broadway? Lately, it seems, neither cliche rings true. Brilliantly reinvented by fashion these last few years—see the shiny stilettos (worn with stirrup pants!) at Balenciaga and Vetements’ signature up-to-there boots—footwear has become the style set's secret weapon, something guaranteed to make even the most quotidian of clothing more interesting.
You’ll reap the same benefits with the 12 high shine options below, all in a versatile black you can mix-and-match with anything. Keep scrolling to shop the look now.
-
1. MIU MIU
This one works in two more of-the-moment shoe trends: chunky-cool heels, and a defined vamp line.
Miu Miu available at ssense.com | $950
-
-
3. LAURENCE DACADE
Style these as Rihanna would: with an oversized hoodie dress and unapologetic swagger.
Laurence Dacade available at net-a-porter.com | $1,895
-
4. FENDI
Slightly subversive fabric keeps the ladylike silhouette from feeling too sweet.
Fendi available at net-a-porter.com | $990
-
5. RED VALENTINO
While these certainly work with a skimpy going out dress, you might also consider washed out black jeans and a gray sweater—very Kate Moss.
Red Valentino available at redvalentino.com | $580
-
6. DIRTY LAUNDRY
Resist the urge to play up the ‘90s side of these combat boots, and counter the grunginess with something more polished, like black trousers and a silky button-down, instead.
Dirty Laundry available at zappos.com | $60
-
7. STUART WEITZMAN
Where matte black may read by-the-book corporate here, a hint of shine adds edge.
Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com | $398
-
8. PRADA
If you’re worried the material seems in-your-face sexy, look to menswear-inspired details (think tooling and chunky soles) for contrast.
Prada available at net-a-porter.com | $750
-
9. TABITHA SIMMONS
With a boxy heel and streamlined shape, shiny loafers are far more cool girl than A Chorus Line.
Tabitha Simmons available at net-a-porter.com | $645
-
10. NEWBARK
A compelling reason to stay on the flat mule bandwagon just a little longer.
NewbarK available at net-a-porter.com | $465
-
11. H&M
Under a cropped pair of trousers or jeans, the skinny, ankle-hugging fit feels like something Lou Doillon would wear for a night out in Paris.
H&M available at hm.com | $149
-
12. ANN TAYLOR
Ever-so-slightly muted, this one is understated enough for stricter office dress codes.
Ann Taylor available at anntaylor.com | $128