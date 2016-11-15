12 Shoes to Convince You to Shine in Black Patent All Season

12 Shoes to Convince You to Shine in Black Patent All Season
Alo Ceballos/Getty
November 15, 2016 @ 3:00 PM
by: Alison Syrett Cleary (text) and Elana Zajdman (market)

Patent leather shoes: BDSM-level kinky or something one wears with sequined suspenders on Broadway? Lately, it seems, neither cliche rings true. Brilliantly reinvented by fashion these last few years—see the shiny stilettos (worn with stirrup pants!) at Balenciaga and Vetements’ signature up-to-there boots—footwear has become the style set's secret weapon, something guaranteed to make even the most quotidian of clothing more interesting. 

You’ll reap the same benefits with the 12 high shine options below, all in a versatile black you can mix-and-match with anything. Keep scrolling to shop the look now.

