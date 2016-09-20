Wide-Calf Boot Guide: 11 Must-Have Silhouettes For Fall

Welcome to boot shopping season! Have you picked a new style to buy? Whether you're leaning toward low, high, lace-up, or not, we’re here to ensure that sizing issues don’t get the way. Below, a full spectrum of designs—from sleek over-the-knee silhouettes to playful wellies—specially made to accommodate fuller calves. Keep scrolling to find your perfect fit!
1. Charles by Charles David
A fast and easy way to dress up your skinny jeans on a Saturday night.
Charles by Charles David available at nordstrom.com | $102 (originally $170)
3. Comfortview
Especially chic against jeans and a sweater in a same soft dove gray tone.
Comfortview available at fullbeauty.com | $70 (originally $140)
4. A2 Aerosoles
The best bad weather footwear sells out by November, so now's the best time to order.
Aerosoles available at fullbeauty.com | $50 (originally $90)
5. The Frye Company
For an interesting mix of textures, let a wooly sock peek from the top.
The Frye Company available at thefryecompany.com | $438
6. Lane Bryant
Chunky stacked heels are comfortable enough for commuting—both ways.
Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com | $90
7. Lauren Ralph Lauren
Contrasting leathers, like suede and matte kidskin, give the rest of your outfit depth.
Lauren Ralph Lauren available at zappos.com | $169
8. Sam Edelman
Without tooling or clunky hardware, the old school cowboy boot feels unbelievably chic.
Sam Edelman available at nordstrom.com | $150 (originally $170)
9. Ashley Stewart
Brighten up gloomy fall showers with a pair of rose petal pink galoshes.
Ashley Stewart available at ashleystewart.com | $45 (originally $75)
10. Staurt Weitzman
From its striking shape to carmel suede finish, there's nothing not cool about this mid-length pair.
Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com | $698
