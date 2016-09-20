Wide-Calf Boot Guide: 11 Must-Have Silhouettes For Fall

Wide-Calf Boot Guide: 11 Must-Have Silhouettes For Fall
courtesy
September 20, 2016 @ 4:00 PM
by: Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Lashauna Williams (Market)

Welcome to boot shopping season! Have you picked a new style to buy? Whether you're leaning toward low, high, lace-up, or not, we’re here to ensure that sizing issues don’t get the way. Below, a full spectrum of designs—from sleek over-the-knee silhouettes to playful wellies—specially made to accommodate fuller calves. Keep scrolling to find your perfect fit!

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top